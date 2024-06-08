Indian actor Kangana Ranaut, who was just elected as a member of parliament on a BJP ticket, was slapped by a security guard at Chandigarh airport.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the CISF [Central Industrial Security Force] constable Kulwinder Kaur was reportedly offended by Ranaut’s past comments on the farmers’ protest. Kaur waited for Ranaut to cross the security checkpoint before slapping her.
Ranaut was travelling to New Delhi days after her election win from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency. After the security check, Ranaut went to the boarding gate where she was slapped by the security guard.