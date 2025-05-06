The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, expressed concern over the incident in Pahalgam and strongly condemned India for its attempts to suppress the Kashmiri freedom movement.
He stated that through false flag operations, India is inflicting oppression and brutality on the oppressed Kashmiri people.
President Chaudhry said that India has failed to crush the spirit of freedom of the Kashmiris through force. He appealed to the international community to prevent India from taking such aggressive actions and to stop the violation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.
At the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (Azad Kashmir Chapter) meeting, President Chaudhry expressed his commitment to intensify efforts to highlight the Kashmir issue internationally. Convener Ghulam Muhammad Safi appreciated President Chaudhry’s efforts and provided a detailed briefing on the situation in occupied Kashmir.
President Chaudhry expressed deep concern over the ongoing state terrorism by India, the violence against Kashmiri students, and the demolition of homes. He stated that every possible political, diplomatic, and moral support would continue to be extended to the Kashmiri people.
He appealed to both Pakistan and India to initiate serious negotiations for the resolution of the Kashmir issue. The delegation of the Hurriyat Conference thanked President Chaudhry for expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.