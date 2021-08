Srinagar, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Kathua district. The army chopper crashed near Ranjeet Sagar dam in the district. The bodies of the 2 Indian Army pilots (Lt Col and Capt) and a third man have been recovered from the dam lake where the chopper crashed.

