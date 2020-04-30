National

Indian Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Kailer and Rakhchikri Sectors along LOC

April 30, 2020

Rawalpindi, April 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) in Kailer and Rakhchikri Sectors along LOC. In Kailer Sector, Indian troops targeted Pakistan Army posts with automatics and heavy weapons. Pakistan Army responded effectively. Reports of heavy losses to Indian troops in men and material.

During exchange of intense fire, Lance Naik Ali Baz, age 34 years, resident of District Karak, embraced shahadat. In Rakchikri Sector, Indian Army troops deliberately targeted civilian population. Due to indiscriminate fire in Kirni village, a girl age 16 and a woman age 52 years were martyred while a 10 years old boy and 55 years old woman got injured.

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

