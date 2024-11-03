An Indian army man was killed in a firing incident in Srinagar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian police officials reported that the army man died from what they described as an accidental discharge of his service rifle on Saturday in the Rawalpora area. At the time of the incident, he was part of a Road Opening Party (ROP).
‘He received fatal injuries and died on the spot,’ an Indian police official said. He, however, said police parties have reached the spot and all angles are being investigated.