A 14-year-old boy was killed in an Indian army unexploded rusted shell blast in Kargil district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the unexploded rusted shell killed the boy in Pan-Drass area of the district. The victim was identified as Ahmad Raza of Rajouri who was grazing animals in Tar-Gali, Pan-Drass area when he found a rusted shell. The shell exploded when he was fiddling with it and died on the spot.
Meanwhile, people staged a forceful demonstration against the killing of a civilian by Indian police in the Jammu district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, 27-year-old Shubam Sharma died after being beaten up by police, sparking protests in the Bantalab locality of the district.
Shubam Sharma, a resident of the Bantalab locality on the outskirts of Jammu, was playing cricket near his house when a police party raided the area during a search operation. Sharma’s family said he was detained and severely beaten up by the police before they left the spot. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died. The family said the body was lying at the hospital’s mortuary for postmortem.
The protesters, shouting anti-police slogans, blocked the main road at Bantalab and demanded an inquiry into the incident, seeking justice.