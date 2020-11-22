Indian Charge d’Affaires summoned to convey Pakistan’s categorical rejection of groundless allegations by India

Islamabad, November 22, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian Charge d’Affaires was summoned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad to categorically reject the completely groundless allegations by Prime Minister of India and Indian Ministry of External Affairs against Pakistan. In their statements, they sought to mischievously implicate Pakistan in some alleged planned attack in Nagrota in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

It was communicated to the Indian side that Pakistan views these entirely baseless and unsubstantiated Indian allegations as part New Delhi’s desperate attempts to divert international attention from its state-terrorism in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and its state-sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. It was further communicated that any attempt to mischievously implicate Pakistan in any false flag operation or stage-managed incident would not carry any credibility whatsoever.

The hope was expressed that India would desist from making any miscalculation in this context as it did last year. The Indian side was once again urged to eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, dismantle the terror infrastructure it has established to inflict terrorism on Pakistan. India was also urged to stop the use of other countries’ soil for sponsorship of terrorist activities against Pakistan.

