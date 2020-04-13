Indian Charge d’Affaires summoned to register Pakistan’s strong protest over Ceasefire Violations by India

April 13, 2020

Islamabad, April 13, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director General (South Asia and SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, today, to register Pakistan’s strong protest over the ceasefire violations by Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Dhudnial, Rakhchikri, Chirikot and Baroh Sectors on 12th April 2020, resulting in the shahadat of a child and serious injuries to four innocent civilians.

Due to the indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces, a two years old child, Muhammad Haseeb s/o Muhammad Yousaf, embraced shahadat in Dhudnial Sector. In Rakhchikri Sector, two innocent civilians, 26 years old Waqar Shah s/o Sadaqat Shah, and 72 years old Muhammad Sharif s/o Channan Din, suffered critical injuries. In Chirikot Sector, 17 years old Tipu s/o Maruf, and in Baroh Sector, 25 years old Zareena w/o Riaz Hussain, sustained serious injuries.

The Indian occupation forces along LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has so far committed 749 ceasefire violations to date.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA and SAARC) underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security. He added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ and K).

The DG (SA and SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He also urged that India should permit the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSC).

