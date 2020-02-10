National

Indian civil society, media grilled for biased approach on IOK

February 10, 2020

New Delhi, February 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem has criticized the Indian civil society and media for adopting a biased approach towards the sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

 

Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing a seminar in New Delhi said that after the abrogation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were passing through a humanitarian crisis. He said Indian has not only snatched away political, democratic and human rights of the Kashmiri people but has also thrown them into a deep humanitarian crisis.

 

The APHC leader said Indian civil society which otherwise claims to be one of the most vibrant civil societies in the world has adopted a criminal silence on the grim state of affairs in Kashmir. He said Indian media has become a tool of the fascist regime in India to farther its communal agenda.

 

Mir Shahid Saleem urged the Indian civil society and media to shun their anti-Kashmir approach and stand up against oppression in the occupied territory as the Kashmiris were fighting for their just cause of right to self-determination.

 

Another resistance leader and Chairman of the Sikh intellectual circle, Narender Singh Khalsa also spoke on the occasion. He highlighted the miseries and sufferings of the Kashmir people. A large number of intellectuals, social activists, former bureaucrats and some parliamentarians participated in the seminar.

 

