Indian civil society urged to speak about Kashmiris’ sufferings

February 7, 2020

Chandigarh (India), February 07, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), Mir Shahid Saleem, has urged the Indian civil society to break its silence and speak about sufferings of the Kashmiri people. APHC leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, speaking at a seminar in Chandigarh city of India said, after the illegal and unconstitutional removal of Kashmir’s special status by India, the entire occupied territory has been turned into a virtual jail where all the basic democratic and political rights of the people have been taken away.

Mir Shahid Saleem said, people of Kashmir have already completed six months of lockdown but there seems to be no end in sight for their pain and sufferings. He said that India was using the worst kind of military might to crush popular sentiment and aspirations in Kashmir. He said, people of Kashmir deserve an immediate empathy and intervention by the Indian civil society.

Several prominent members of the civil society, who spoke on the occasion, expressed serious concern over the grim situation in occupied Kashmir and called for the immediate restoration of the basic rights of the people of the territory. The speakers included Khushaal Singh, PL Garga, Hameer Singh, Karnail Singh and Veer Kevel Singh.

Meanwhile, APHC leader, Ghulam Nabi Sumjhi, and the Chairman of Sikh Intellectual Circle, S Narender Singh Khalsa, today, discussed the latest situation of occupied Kashmir with the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem at his residence in Jammu.

It was observed in the meeting that after the abrogation of Kashmir’s special status, the people have been subjected to the worst kind of human rights violations. They said that there would be no permanent peace in the region unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved as per the aspirations of the Kashmiri people. Several other office-bearers of JKPM were also present on the occasion.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

Related Posts