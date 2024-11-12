Bharuch: An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable kidnapped and killed an 8-year-old boy in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Gujarat state of India.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian CRPF constable Shailendra Rajput kidnapped and killed the boy in his neighbourhood in Ankleshwar city of Bharuch district, police said.
The CRPF constable, Shailendra Rajput, whose current posting is Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh, had kidnapped the child and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from his father as he was in debt due to losses in the stock market, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kushal Oza said.
The victim, Subham Rajpal, went missing on Thursday and his family informed the police the same day, Kushal Oza told reporters. Police found the body of the boy, with hands and feet tied and mouth taped, in Rajput’s house, the official said.
Shailendra Rajput had allegedly lured the minor to his home and confined him to his bed to demand money from his parents to pay off his debts, the police official said. The child’s parents alerted the police after the ransom demand and cops used technical and human surveillance to track down the CRPF constable and arrest him.
The accused Indian CRPF constable was unable to dispose of the body due to the presence of the police in the area after the boy’s disappearance, the Deputy Superintendent of Police said.
The post Indian CRPF Constable Abducts and Kills 8-Year-Old Boy in Gujarat. appeared first on pakistannewsgazette.com.