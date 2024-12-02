Srinagar: Indian forces’ personnel initiated cordon and search operations as well as house raids in the city of Srinagar, located in the Indian-administered region of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, these operations were carried out by Indian paramilitary and police personnel, alongside operatives from the National Investigation Agency, and targeted multiple areas, including Batamaloo and Zainakot HMT. The searches specifically focused on the residences of Obais Riyaz Dar and Sahil Ahmad Bhat in the Batamaloo and Zainakot areas. During these searches, the forces seized various items, such as house documents, mobile phones, laptops, and other electronic devices.
