Indian forces’ personnel have launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Srinagar district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, personnel from Indian paramilitary forces and police initiated the operation in the Khanyar area of Srinagar city this morning.
Earlier, two Indian Centre Reserve Police Force personnel and two Indian policemen were injured in an attack in the same area. The injured have since been taken to the Indian Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.
In addition, Indian troops launched another cordon and search operation in the Panar area of Bandipora district.