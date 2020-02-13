Indian police arrest 5 Kashmiri youth in Badgam

February 13, 2020

Srinagar, February 13, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested five youth in Badgam district. The police conducted house raids in Gundipora and Warihama areas of the district. During the raids, the police arrested five youth.

