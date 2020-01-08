Indian police arrest four persons in Kishtwar

January 8, 2020

Jammu, January 08, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Indian police have arrested four youth in Kishtwar district. The police arrested four persons including a Village Defence Committee (VDC) member during house raids in Loharna, Swarbati and other areas of the district. The VDC member Devi Dass was arrested for allegedly selling a weapon to a member of mujahid organization Hizbul Mujahideen in Kishtwar district, police officials told media men.

Devi Dass was arrested after a case was registered against him for selling the weapon and ammunition to Hizbul Mujahideen commander Tariq Hussain Wani in Kishtwar, a senior police officer said. On the other hand, Indian troops continued cordon and search operations in Mangal, Drat and Dabar Potha areas of Rajouri on the eight straight day. The troops are also using military gunship helicopters in the operation. Meanwhile, one person was killed and 38 others were injured in two separate road accidents at Khu Nallah in Ramnagar and Kala Morh on Reasi-Pouni road in Jammu region.

