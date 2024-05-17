﻿Indian police arrest JeI leader in IIOJK yet again

Indian police has once again arrested Jama’at-e-Islami (JeI) spokesperson Advocate Zahid Ali in Pulwama district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Friday, Zahid Ali, who is Political Bureau Head and Chief Spokesperson of Jama’at-e-Islami occupied Jammu and Kashmir, was released on bail from Kathua Jail in Jammu region few days back after remaining incarcerated for more than three years.

Zahid Ali was taken away by police and CIK [Counter Intelligence Kashmir] from his residence at Nehama in Pulwama and was shifted to unknown place for interrogation.

Zahid Ali was earlier arrested on 22 March 2019, a week before Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the Jamaat for supporting the Kashmiris’ right to self determination. He was later released on 11 April 2020.

The BJP-led Indian regime again arrested and booked Advocate Zahid Ali under black law, Public Safety Act (PSA) on June 30, 2020.

Pertinently, it is reported that Adv Zahid Ali, after his release from jail, in a media interview, said that he and his party was not supporting the so-called Indian parliamentary election process in IIOJK.