Indian police arrest woman, CRPF barrack damaged in fire in IIOJK 

Srinagar, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police arrested a woman in Bandipora district. Indian police arrested a woman at a naka in Aloosa area of the district. The woman is an Over Ground Worker and a huge numbers of posters of a militant outfit were recovered from her during naka, a senior police officer told media men the officer further said that a case under black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been lodged in Bandipora Police station against her.

Meanwhile, an Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) barrack was damaged in a fire incident in Kupwara district. The fire broke out in the recreation barrack of CRPF’s 162 battalion at Zangli in Kupwara, official sources told media men.

“Fire tenders were rushed to douse off the leaping fire, clearly visible for a distance,” they said. They said before the fire was brought under control, the barrack was damaged. However, they said there was no loss of life. “The cause of the fire was not immediately known,” they said, adding police have registered a case and initiated investigation into the incident.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org