An Indian police head constable died after he suddenly fell unconscious in Srinagar city of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to Kashmir Media Service, the head constable identified as Amrik Singh lost consciousness in Police Control Room in Srinagar and was promptly taken to the Police Hospital Srinagar for treatment.
He was later referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for further medical care, where he was pronounced dead by doctors. The deceased was a resident of Samba district of IIOJK.