Indian policeman commits suicide in Reasi 

Srinagar, September 09, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian policeman committed suicide in Reasi district. The selection grade policeman of IRP ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Talwara area of the district. This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 512 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, a constable of Indian paramilitary Sashastra Seema Bal from Rajouri was found dead after going missing for nearly three days while on duty in the Indian state of Bihar. On the other hand, 26-year-old Showkat Ahmad Ghani, who was running a poultry farm, was found dead under mysterious circumstance in Sopore town.

