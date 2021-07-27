Indian president to visit IIOJK: No vehicular movement on Boulevard-Gupkar Road from July 25 to 27

Srinagar, July 24, 2021 (PPI-OT):Indian Traffic Police has issued an advisory announcing that vehicular movement will be restricted on Boulevard-Gupkar Road in Srinagar from July 25 to 27 for security reasons due to scheduled visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind to Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

“The movement of vehicles shall be restricted from 25th to 27th July-2021 on Boulevard- Gupkar road. The motorists are requested to take Ram-Munshi Bagh- Dalgate – Rainiwari – Hazratbal – Habak – Foreshore – Nishat route for to and fro movement. The traffic shall be diverted at Ram-Munshi Bagh crossing, Badyari crossing Dalgate and Nishat/Foreshore crossing,” Traffic police stated in its advisory.

