April 9, 2020

Rawalpindi, April 09, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian Quadcopter Airspace Violation in Sankh Sector along LOC today. In this provocative act, Indian quadcopter intruded 600 meters inside Pakistan’s territory for conducting surveillance. This blatant act was aggressively responded to by Pakistan Army troops shooting down Indian quadcopter. Such unwarranted acts by Indian Army are clear violation of established norms, existing Air Agreement between two countries and reflect Indian Army’s consistent disregard to Ceasefire Understanding of 2003.

