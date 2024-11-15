Amnesty International while welcoming Indian Supreme Court’s verdict on bulldozer demolitions has said that the judgment must serve as a turning point in combating hate campaigns and discriminatory actions against minorities particularly Muslims in the country.
According to Kashmir Media Service, in a statement posted on its official website, Agnès Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, emphasized the verdict should put an end to the climate of impunity around the cruel and inhuman practice of punishing people by unlawfully demolishing their homes and properties.