Indian SC verdict on Kashmir communication clampdown today

January 10, 2020

New Delhi, January 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Supreme Court of India, today, will pronounce its verdict on petitions challenging New Delhi’s decision to shut communication networks, including internet, mobile and landline phone services, in Jammu and Kashmir after the state’s special status under Article 370 was ended on August 5.

A bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai will give its decision on two petitions, one by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and the other by executive editor of Kashmir Times Anuradha Bhasin. The unanimous judgment has been authored by Justice Ramana.

