Indian state terrorism in IIOJK increased during BJP rule

Srinagar: Indian state terrorism in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an alarming rise during the rule of Narendra Modi-led BJP government in India.

An analytical report released by Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, revealed that Indian troops martyred 2152 Kashmiris, 305 of them in custody and fake encounters, since January 2015 till date. Prominent Hurriyat leaders including Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and Altaf Ahmed Shah died in Indian captivity during the period.

The BJP took control of occupied Kashmir in the form of a coalition government with the Peoples Democratic Party and Peoples Conference in 2015 and later installed Lieutenant Governor-led administration in the territory in 2019.

The report said that these killings also included 47 women and 142 children. It pointed out that the killings by the troops rendered 181 women widowed and 445 children orphaned.

The report maintained that 33,150 people were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel on peaceful protesters while 41,136 others including Hurriyat leaders, activists, students, youth, journalists, Ulema, and human right activists were arrested during the period. It said the Indian forces’ personnel destroyed 4,479 residential houses and other structures and molested 1,134 women.

The report said more than 600 Kashmiri Muslim government employees were terminated from the service by the BJP regime. It said over 800 properties including agricultural lands, houses and shops of Kashmiris were confiscated by the BJP regime in the territory to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

The report said that in the month of January alone, Indian troops martyred three Kashmiris, two of them in custody or fake encounters. It said at least 74 persons were arrested in the month.

The report further maintained that 96,290 Kashmiris have fallen to the bullets of Indian forces’ personnel since January 1989.

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar deplored that Indian troops and policemen were committing grave human rights violations in the occupied territory where killings, arrests, torture, destruction and seizing of property and harassment by the Indian forces’ personnel had become an order of the day. The APHC appealed to the international community to prevail upon India to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Kashmiris’ aspirations.