A total of 51 individuals, including 11 personnel of the armed forces and 40 civilians, were martyred in the recent Indian strikes, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Tuesday.
‘On the night of 6-7 May 2025, the Indian Armed Forces launched unprovoked and reprehensible dastardly attacks targeting innocent civilians, including women, children, and the elderly.
These barbaric strikes resulted in the martyrdom of 40 civilians-among them 7 women and 15 children-while 121 others sustained injuries, including 10 women and 27 children’, the ISPR said.
It said, in response to this grave aggression, the Pakistan Armed Forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
‘While defending the motherland with exemplary valour, 11 personnel of the Pakistan Armed Forces embraced martyrdom and 78 were wounded’, the statement added.
According to ISPR, the martyrs from the Pakistan Army include: Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar.
The martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force include: Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir.
‘The noble sacrifice of martyrs is an enduring symbol of courage, devotion, and unwavering patriotism-etched forever in the nation’s memory’, the statement said.
It said the Pakistan Armed Forces, together with the people of Pakistan, pay solemn tribute to the martyred civilians and military personnel, and offer heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured.
It said the nation remains resolute in the face of aggression. ‘Let there be no ambiguity: any attempt to challenge Pakistan’s sovereignty or territorial integrity, ever again, shall be met with a swift, full-spectrum, and decisive response Inshallah’, the ISPR resolved.