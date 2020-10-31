Indian threats should be considered as warning: Masood

Islamabad, October 31, 2020 (PPI-OT):Azad Jammu and Kashmir President, Sardar Masood Khan says the latest threats from India to fight a war inside Pakistan and Azad Kashmir should be considered as warning, as it comes from the Indian Prime Minister, defence minister and the national security adviser.

Addressing a conference on Kashmir in Lahore, he said India has been acquiring weapons and war arsenal from all over the world. Masood Khan said stockpiling of these weapons warrant us to remain alive to India’s nefarious designs and prepare ourselves to respond to the looming dangers. He said Kashmir has now become a humanitarian issue, and the big powers should be persuaded to play their role in resolving this human crisis.

