Indian troops arrest 13 Kashmiri youth in Pulwama

March 11, 2020

Srinagar, March 11, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested over a dozen youth during cordon and search operations in Pulwama district, today. The troops launched massive cordon and search operations in Sirnoo, Monghama, Kareemabad and other areas of the district. Locals told media men that the troops barged into the residential houses and arrested at least 13 youth. A police official while confirming the raids said that around one dozen youth were detained. He said that the youth were arrested on charges of taking part in protests.

