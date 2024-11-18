Indian troops have arrested two Kashmiri youth in Baramulla and Pulwama districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, the youth, identified as Showkat Ahmad, was detained by personnel of the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) during a search operation in the Janbazapoda Binner area of Baramulla district. Another youth was arrested by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in the Tral area of Pulwama district.
Indian police officials have claimed that the detainees were overground pro-freedom activists. However, such arrests are frequently used in IIOJK as part of the Indian regime’s broader strategy to suppress dissent and silence political voices advocating for freedom in the territory.