Indian troops continue CASOs in occupied Kashmir

May 15, 2020

Srinagar, May 15, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops continue their violent cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory to create a sense of fear among the residents, who are already suffering immensely due to unrelenting military siege for the last over nine months.

The troops continue their operations in Srinagar, Badgam, Kangan, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama, Awantipora, Hajin, Kupwara, Handwara, Sopore, Baramulla, Rafiabad, Pattan, Doda, Kishtwar and other areas of Kashmir Valley and in Jammu region. The residents of these areas told media that the troops have made their life a living hell. They said that the forces’ personnel barge into the residential houses, harass the inmates and ransack the household goods.

The troops during an operation in Yamrach area of Kulgam district damaged several houses by using heavy weapons and chemical substance. Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested three youth, Sajjad Ahmed, Nasir Ahmed and Junaid Farooq in Baramulla town.

