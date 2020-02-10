February 10, 2020

Rawalpindi, February 10, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian troops, in last 24 hours, resorted to unprovoked fire of mortars and heavy weapons in Jandrot and Nikial Sectors along LOC deliberately targeting civilian population in Jabbar, Sandhara, Sumbal Gali and Dabsi villages of Kotli District. 10 innocent civilians including 2 children and 2 women sustained serious injuries. The injured have been evacuated to nearby medical facility for necessary care. Pakistan army troops responded effectively to Indian unprovoked cease fire violations. 1 Indian soldier killed, 3 got injured, including a major, while substantial damage inflicted on Indian posts which initiated fire.

For more information, contact:

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9271605

Fax: +92-51-9271601

Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk

Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

Related Posts