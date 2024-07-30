Indian forces launched extensive cordon and search operations (CASOs) in Poonch and Kishtwar districts of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Tuesday, Indian forces, including Army, Rashtriya Rifles, Central Reserve Police Force, and Special Operations Group (SoG) personnel, conducted massive house raids and searches in various areas, including Pangai, Salampura, Sanai, Jangal, Pattan, Surankote, and Bangar-Saroor.
The operations were carried out under the pretext of receiving information about suspicious movements. Residents were also ordered to report any suspicious activities in their localities.
Cordon and search operations have been a frequent occurrence in IIOJK, with Indian forces often citing suspicious movements or intelligence inputs as the reason. These operations have led to widespread human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests, detentions, and even civilian casualties. Occupied Kashmir has been under Indian military occupation since 1947, with tensions escalating in recent years.
The Indian government’s decision to revoke Article 370 in 2019, which granted special status to occupied Jammu and Kashmir, has further exacerbated the situation, leading to increased militarization and restrictions on civilian life.