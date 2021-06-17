Srinagar, June 16, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Goripora area of Hyderpora in central Kashmir’s Badgam district on Wednesday. A joint team of the Special Operation Group and 129 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force cordoned off the Goripora area in Badgam village and conducted house to house searches. All entry and exit points towards the area were sealed off by the troops. Searches were going on in the area when reports last came in.

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

The post Indian troops launch CASO in Badgam appeared first on Official News Pakistan.