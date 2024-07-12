Indian troops have launched a cordon and search operation in the Jammu district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the Kashmir Media Service, the operation involves the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and police. It was launched in the Guda Patan and Kana Chak areas near the Chenab River in the Akhnoor sector.
Indian officials said that the joint operation was conducted following reports of suspicious activity in the areas. They added that the forces are on high alert and have urged residents to report any unusual movements in their vicinity.