﻿Indian troops launch cordon and search operation in Kashmir areas

Indian troops launched cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Saturday, the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and police launched the CASOs in different areas of Bandipora, Shopian, Poonch, Rajouri and Kathua districts.

The troops, during these operations, harassed, interrogated and terrorized people, most mostly youth and women, on the pretext of presence of freedom activists in the areas.

The search operations were going on in Aragam, Chotipora, Azaad Mohalla, Khalsa Chowk, Manjakote and other areas of the districts.