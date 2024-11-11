Indian troops have launched massive operations in different areas of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Sunday, Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation and fired several bullet shots in Zabarwan-Ishber Nishat area of Srinagar district today.
A top Indian police officer, talking to media men, claimed that an exchange of fire has been observed between ‘militants’ and Indian forces in Zabarwan forests.
Indian troops also launched another massive operation in Chaas area of Kishtwar district today. The cordon and search operations were launched by the joint team of Indian army and paramilitary forces’ personnel based on specific input about the presence of some ‘militants’ in the area, the Indian police officer claimed. Until this report was being filed intermittent exchange of fire was going on.
Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent massive cordon and search operations in different areas of Sopore, Bandipore, Handwara, Kupwara, Ganderbal and Kangan areas of the territory.