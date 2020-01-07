Indian troops launch operation in Palhallan

January 6, 2020

Srinagar, January 06, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Indian forces launched a cordon and search operation in Baramulla district. The additional reinforcements of army and Special Operation Group of police have been rushed to Magrepora area of Goshbuk in Palhallan area of the district.

The Indian troops also cordoned a house and vacated family members while the search operation in the area is going on. Meanwhile, a woman was killed while four others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Kehnusa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipore district.

