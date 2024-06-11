News Ticker: Sindh governor visits Sohrab Goth Cattle MarketKMC will get Rs4bn by collecting MUCT through KE bills, says WahabSindh CM says old waterways to be restored to dispose of flood water in gravity﻿Three ANF personnel martyred in Jhelum encounter﻿Kashmiris urged to defy Indian occupation with unity﻿Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Kathua﻿Govt bans swimming, bathing in rivers, canals﻿Sindh govt to present budget 2024-25 on June 14﻿Three sanitary workers die in Bhalwal due to gas leakage﻿Gold prices move up in Pakistan﻿PCB chairman reviews Gaddafi stadium’s upgradation﻿Helicopter service launched for tourists at Shandur Polo Festival near Gilgit﻿Anchorperson Imran Riaz arrested before boarding Hajj flight, says lawyerFaisalabad to Establish Women Export Display Center to Boost Female-Led BusinessesFaisalabad to Establish Women Export Display Center to Boost Female-Led BusinessesSialkot Chamber President Urges Retention of Final Tax Regime to Protect Export GrowthKarachi Chamber to Host Viewing and Reaction Session for Federal Budget AnnouncementKarachi Chamber to Host Viewing and Reaction Session for Federal Budget AnnouncementUBG Leaders Call for Deeper Cuts in Policy Rate After Disappointing SBP Decision﻿PM directs for establishing effective electricity complaint system﻿GSMA Digital Nation Summit to be held on Aug 7 in Islamabad﻿President Zardari, PM Shehbaz for extending public relief in budget 2024﻿Date Palm festival to be held in Pakistan this year: Envoy﻿Pakistan’s Economic Survey records 2.38 GDP growth, tells FM﻿SC orders closure of Monal restaurant, others in Margalla Hills﻿Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Lakki Marwat operation﻿Waheed powers OGDCL to President’s Trophy Grade-II title win﻿Pakistan believes in peace: Information Minister﻿Envoy urges diaspora community to have faith in their motherland﻿Economic Survey 2023-24: GDP posted growth of 2.38%: Finance Minister﻿Pakistan, Canada to boost collaboration on energy, climate issues﻿Govt announces three Eid holidays﻿11 terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO﻿Memories of Chotta Bazaar Srinagar massacre still haunt Kashmiris﻿Pakistan, Australia to collaborate on water security, agriculture﻿PIA’s pre-Hajj flight operation concludes﻿PPP’s Mandviwalla elected as chairman Senate’s Standing Committee on Finance﻿Committee on Korangi Fisheries Harbour meets﻿High-level Chinese delegation to soon visit Pakistan: PM﻿PR announces 25% reduction in fares on Eid-ul-Azha﻿Pakistan, UK to broaden partnership in diverse areas﻿PM approves three holidays for Eid-ul-Azha﻿KMC will get Rs4bn by collecting MUCT through KE bills, says Wahab﻿President, PM discuss country’s economic, financial situation﻿Punjab to give June salary before Eid﻿2nd phase of CPEC to be started soon: PM﻿Punjab bans burning of animal heads, trotters at public places﻿Moot call for addressing 30,000 street children in Karachi﻿Death anniversary of Santosh Kumar observed﻿Balochistan announces three Eid holiday﻿Sindh CM old waterways to be restored to dispose of flood water in gravity﻿Loss of life critical in KP during 2023, tells HRCP report﻿Pakistan Railways announces reduction in train fares﻿Burney’s bail plea rejected in human trafficking case﻿IHC allows electronic media for court reporting﻿Cleaning of stormwater drains in Karachi to begin from June 20﻿Bandit killed in encounter with levies﻿Guard kills his employer in Lahore﻿Hurriyat Conference pays tribute to Chotta Bazaar tragedy martyrs﻿World Bank approves $1b for Dasu Hydropower Project﻿Deputy PM calls for immediate, unconditional ceasefire in Gaza﻿(SPORTS) Pakistan team lands in Tajikistan to play FIFA World Cup﻿LHC issues notices over Punjab defamation law﻿Dr Munawwar assumes charge as Acting VC SSUET﻿SIFC resolves issue of water supply to Soda Ash plant﻿There won’t be any NRO for PTI, tells Kundi﻿NLC, Kazak companies deliver consignment of goods from Kazakhstan to Dubai﻿Sahiwal hospital fire death toll rises as two more kids die﻿World Bank approves $1bln for PakistanUBG Leaders Oppose K-Electric’s Recent Rate Hike, Citing Severe Economic DisruptionsSAI President Criticizes SBP’s Modest Rate Cut, Calls for More Aggressive ReductionsJazz Launches Data Roaming Bundles for Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi ArabiaJazz Launches Data Roaming Bundles for Pakistani Hajj Pilgrims in Saudi ArabiaFPCCI Criticizes Insufficient Policy Rate Cut by State Bank of PakistanKorangi Industrial Zone Prioritizes Combating Rising Street CrimeKorangi Industrial Zone Prioritizes Combating Rising Street CrimeKCCI Calls for More Significant Interest Rate Cuts Amid Modest Decrease by SBP﻿Punjab approves Rs1bn for monsoon arrangements﻿Five Resolutions presented before KMC Council﻿Poet Farhad Shah sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand﻿Chairman Safoora Town inspects green belts work﻿Sharjeel presents Rs10m relief cheque to assassinated journalist Gadani’s brother﻿Shopkeeers fined of Rs2.8 million for profiteering; 13 shops sealed﻿Gandapur disappointed over exclusion of 91 uplift projects from PSDP﻿Opposition slams Modi’s peace boast in IIOJK﻿LHC Registrar Office accepts petition challenging Punjab Defamation Law﻿48th edition of Grand Hajj Symposium begins in Makkah﻿Capt Faraz Ilyas laid to rest with full military honours﻿Pakistan witnessed 62.3% increase in IT exports during April﻿Govt conditionally allows to export 150,000 metric ton of sugar﻿Govt providing skill based training to youth: Mashhood﻿IHC orders federal govt to pay Rs3m to missing person’s father﻿Solution to Chaman situation lies in table talks: BA speaker﻿ECP accepts PML-N lawmakers plea to change Islamabad tribunal﻿Religious Affairs Minister praises success of pre-hajj flight operations﻿ASF foils smuggling bid at Lahore airport﻿PM attends funeral, burial of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas near Chunian﻿SBP reduces policy rate by 150 bps to 20.5 percent﻿PTI’s Sanam Javed sent on four-day physical remand﻿Meager reduction in interest rate bit disappointing: KCCI President