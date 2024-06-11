Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one Kashmiri youth and injured another in Kathua district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, the youth was martyred by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Saida Sukhal Hiranagar area of the district.
In antother development, the troops arrested over twenty youth during cordon and search operations in different areas of Reasi and Rajouri districts.
Meanwhile, five Indian troops and a Special Police Officer were injured in an attack during a cordon and search operation in Chattargala area or Doda district on Wednesday.