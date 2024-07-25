Indian troops, in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Wednesday, the youth was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Trumkhan Lolab area of the district.
Earlier, an Indian officer was injured in an attack in the same area. The operation was launched by Indian troops on Tuesday night. Indian troops have initiated a cordon and search operation in the Kupwara district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
the operation has been launched near the Trimukha Top area in Lolab within the district. Further details are awaited as the operation continues.