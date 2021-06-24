Indian troops martyr Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Srinagar, June 23, 2021 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district. The youth was killed by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation launched by Indian forces’ personnel in Shirmal area of the district. Operation is underway. Details are awaited.
