Indian troops martyred 210 Kashmiris in 2021

Srinagar, January 01, 2022 (PPI-OT):In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred 210 innocent Kashmiris including five women and five young boys during the year 2021.

According to a report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, 65 of the martyrs were killed in fake encounters and custody. The Icon of Kashmir resistance movement, Syed Ali Gilani, died also died during his continued house arrest. The authorities harassed the family members of the veteran leader and did not allow people to offer his funeral prayers. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, also died while he was in Indian police custody.

The report said, the killings by the troops rendered 16 women widowed and 44 children orphaned while 13 women were molested, abused or disgraced by the men in uniform during the year. It said that Indian forces destroyed 67 residential houses and structures.

The report pointed out as many as 487 persons were injured due to the use of brute force on protesters while 2,716 people including Hurriyat activists, human rights defender Khurum Parvez, students and young boys were arrested during house raids and crackdown operations by Indian troops and police. Many of those arrested were under black laws, Public Safety Act (PSA) and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The Indian authorities did not allow people to offer Friday prayers for 45 weeks at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar besides disallowing other religious functions like Muharram processions and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) gatherings in the occupied territory.

The report said that resistance leaders including APHC Chairman Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi, Naheeda Nasreen, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Shahid-ul-Islam and Farooq Ahmed Dar continue to remain in detention in Delhi’s Tihar Jail in fake cases.

The report maintained that over 4000 of people including Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth including Amir Hamza, Muhammad Yousuf Mir, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Dr Shafi Shariyatee, Mujahid Sehrai, Rashid Sehrai, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, Showkat Hakeem, Assadullah Parrey, Merajuddin Nanda, Hayat Ahmad Butt, Feroz Ahmad Dar, Muhammad Aslam Wani, Shahid Yousuf, Shakeel Yousuf, Feroz Ahmad, Ghulam Muhammad Butt, Khursheed Ahmad Butt, Junaid Ahmad Lone, businessman, Zahoor Watali, journalist Asif Sultan and Phd student Altaf Ahmad Khan remained in different jails of IIOJK and India under the black laws, PSA and UAPA.

The report said that in the month of December 2021 alone, the Indian troops martyred 31 Kashmiris. These killings rendered one woman widowed and two children orphaned. At least six people were injured due to use of brute force by the troops and police personnel against peaceful protesters while 94 civilians including youth were arrested in the month, it said, adding that the Indian forces’ personnel destroyed 11 residential houses during the period.

The report pointed out that since 5th August 2019, when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government revoked the special status of IIOJK, Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have martyred 515 Kashmiris till date. It added that 95,948 Kashmiris have fallen to the Indian bullet during the last 33 years in the occupied territory.

