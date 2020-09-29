Indian troops resort to unprovoked firing along LoC

Islamabad, September 29, 2020 (PPI-OT): One fifteen-year old boy embraced martyrdom and four other civilians injured in the Indian Army unprovoked firing in Baroh and Tandar Sectors along the line of control. According to the ISPR, the Indian troops targeted the civilian population.

Pakistan Army responded and targeted those posts which initiated fire. There are reports of substantial damage to Indian posts in men and material. In intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Shafque fighting valiantly embraced martyrdom.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk