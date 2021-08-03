India’s anti-KPL propaganda highly condemnable: Sardar Masood

Muzaffarabad, August 03, 2021 (PPI-OT):The AJK President Sardar Masood Khan while strongly condemning the Indian government for mounting pressure and threatening the international players coming to Muzaffarabad to participate in the Kashmir Premier League and vicious propaganda against the KPL, has warned the rulers in Delhi to refrain from politicizing the sports activities.

In an interview with the Pakistan national broadcasting channel on Tuesday, he said that with the slogan of “play with freedom”, we have invited international players to play matches in Muzaffarabad under the KPL but India pressurizing the players not to go to AJK. India, he said must give up the policy of mounting pressure on every organization.

He asserted that India appears scared of the word “freedom” or it considers all organizations of the world as it’s subservient. “India has imposed curbs on freedom of speech in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and it has a misconception that it would dictate every country and the world organization in the same way,” he added.

The state president said that the KPL matches will be played in Muzaffarabad and international players will take part in the league, and the world community will witness differences between the situation in Azad Kashmir and occupied Kashmir. “India seems afraid that the KPL tournament would expose its oppression and the real situation of freedom and basic rights enjoyed by the people of Azad Kashmir would come to light,” he added.

Sardar Masood Khan advised the Indian rulers that if they consider everything good and that no human rights violations are taking place in occupied Kashmir, they should allow the international media and the human rights organizations to visit occupied Kashmir, and see the ground situation there. “Tyranny and cricket cannot go together. India thinks the cricket boards of England, Africa, and Sri Lanka are its vassal entities in IOJK. They are not; they will play cricket so would Kashmir Premier League, President Masood asserted.

For more information, contact:

President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir

President Secretariat, Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu and Kashmir

Kashmir House, F-5/2, Islamabad

Tel: +92-582-2920401, +92-519-214692

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.presidentajk.gov.pk/