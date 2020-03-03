India’s brutal, atrocious attitude condemned

March 3, 2020

Srinagar, March 03, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement Chaiman, Muhammad Shafi Lone have urged the international community and human rights organizations to take serious note of Indian repressive policies in Kashmir.

Bilal Ahmad Siddiqui in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the attitude of New Delhi as atrocious and brutal saying that through it illegal and illegitimate occupation of land and people, India has turned entire Jammu and Kashmir into an open prison where even basic human rights are denied.

Thousands of pro freedom leaders, activists and people including hundreds of minors have been put behind bars, he said and added that every potential voice against these repressive policies is being suppressed brutally. Freedom of press and freedom of expression is under severe censorship, he pointed out.

“After eroding of the Article 370, Indian atrocious behaviour has doubled to compel people of Jammu and Kashmir to surrender their will to seek and fight for their right to self-determination which is guaranteed by the relevant resolutions of the United Nations and countless pledges and promises by Indian rulers with the people of Kashmir,” he said. Bilal Siddiqui said that world should act beyond casual lip service and forced Indian rulers to abide to the pledges made internationally and domestically with people of Jammu and Kashmir.

APHC leader and Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement, Mohammad Shafi Lone in a statement issued in Srinagar said the continued military siege in occupied Jammu and Kashmir is the worst human rights violation. He said that Indian troops have intensified their atrocities in the occupied area, which is under siege for more than seven months.

He said the participation of thousands of Kashmiris in the funeral prayers of the martyred youth proves that the Kashmiri people love the youth who sacrifice their lives for a great cause. Therefore, India can never suppress their passion for freedom through brutal tactics, he added.

Mohammed Shafi Lone asked the international human rights organizations including Amnesty International and the United Nations to take notice of the Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir and play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Jammu and Kashmir Pir Panjal Freedom Movement Vice Chairman Qazi Muhammad Imran in a statement issued in Islamabad said that Modi government was killing Muslims under well-mediated plan while world is watching the carnage as a silent spectators.

