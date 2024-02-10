India’s dreaded NIA conducts house raids at multiple locations in IIOJK

Srinagar: India’s dreaded National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched house raids at multiple locations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, today.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the NIA sleuths along with Indian paramilitary personnel are carrying out raids on the houses of leaders and activists of Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir in different areas of Kulgam, Srinagar, Baramulla and Jammu districts for their affiliation with the ongoing struggle for right to self-determination.

The house raids and searches were continuing when reports last came in