India’s election to UNSC will not affect status of Kashmir dispute: Munir Akram

June 18, 2020

Islamabad, June 18, 2020 (PPI-OT): At the United Nations, Pakistan says India’s election to the UN Security Council (UNSC) as a non-permanent member will not in any way affect the status of Kashmir dispute. Talking to APP, Pakistan’s permanent representative to United Nations Munir Akram said Kashmir dispute remains firmly on the agenda of 15-member body and which must be resolved on the basis of its resolutions.

Ambassador Akram also said International community should not be deceived by Indian rhetoric. He said India is a country that poses the gravest threat to peace and stability in the region. Ambassador Akram, referring to recent meetings of Security Council on Kashmir, said Council remains seized of the matter and that a just settlement of Kashmir dispute is the only pathway to peace in South Asia.

