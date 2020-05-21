India’s false flag operation to divert attention from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir genocide imminent: Prime Minister

May 21, 2020

Islamabad, May 21, 2020 (PPI-OT): Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated that a false flag operation was imminent from India to divert the world’s attention away from its ongoing genocide in Occupied Kashmir. In a tweet, he said 15 homes torched by Indian Occupation forces in Srinagar as 900 thousand (900K) security forces subject Kashmiris to brutal oppression. Imran Khan said Modi’s Hindutva Supremacist Occupation Government is committing war crimes in IOJ and K including changing the demography in violation of 4th Geneva Convention.

