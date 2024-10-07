India, under Narendra Modi government, is grappling with an alarming escalation of persecution against its minority populations, including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and low-caste Hindus.
According to a report released by Kashmir Media Service, since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took power, Hindutva forces have created an existential threat for these minorities, leaving them in a constant state of fear and insecurity.
The RSS-backed Indian regime has systematically marginalized minorities through discriminatory laws and policies. This has led to a surge in hate crimes targeting Muslims and other minorities under Modi’s leadership, transforming India into an increasingly unsafe place for its minorities.
Indian Muslims, in particular, face violence and torture under laws against beef consumption or cattle transport. Moreover, insulting religious figures and symbols of Muslims and other minorities has become a distressing norm, perpetuated by Hindutva leaders. Mosques and churches are demolished, further eroding the country’s what it has been called in the past secular fabric.
Human Rights Watch has in the past condemned India’s human rights record, highlighting the government’s failure to protect minorities. The international community should recognize and respond to the rise of Hindu fascism in India, ensuring the protection of religious minorities.
As India’s democratic and secular ideals continue to erode, the report called on international human rights bodies to intervene and safeguard the rights of minority communities. The world must acknowledge the vulnerabilities of religious minorities in India and demand concrete actions from the Indian government to address these concerns.
The ultimate goal of Prime Minister Modi appears to be the establishment of India as a Hindu nation, which poses a significant threat to the country’s diversity and pluralism.