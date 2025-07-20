National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, while paying tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of the Kashmiri people on the occasion of Accession to Pakistan Day, said that India’s oppressive actions have failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom. He emphasized that on July 19, 1947, Kashmiris expressed their historic desire for accession to Pakistan.
The Speaker said that the resolution for accession to Pakistan reflects the collective will of the Kashmiri people. He added that India’s oppressive measures have failed to suppress the Kashmiris’ passion for freedom.
Ayaz Sadiq said that the third generation of Kashmiris is also determined to achieve their right to self-determination. He said that Kashmir is of paramount importance to Pakistan.
He assured that Pakistan will continue its political and moral support to Kashmiris. The Speaker urged the international community to play an active role for a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue.
He declared that the Pakistani nation stands with the Kashmiri people in their struggle for freedom. Celebrating Accession to Pakistan Day, Ayaz Sadiq said that this day is an occasion to renew the nation’s pledge to the Kashmiri people.