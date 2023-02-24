Islamabad, February 24, 2023 (PPI-OT):The stubbornness of India is the main obstacle in the way of peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute. Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been bleeding for over seven decades due to India’s intransigence, said a report released, today, by Kashmir Media Service. It said New Delhi’s rigid and unrealistic approach has turned the Kashmir dispute into a nuclear flashpoint, adding IIOJK is an example of a brutal occupation by India where international laws have been flouted for decades.

The report deplored that the Modi-led fascist Indian government is forcibly denying Kashmiris from exercising their universally recognized right to self-determination. It said the RSS-backed Indian regime’s militaristic policy is imperilling peace and stability in South Asia and the brazen violation of UN Charter viz-a-viz Kashmir by the Modi regime is a challenge to the world community. It said the global community has a responsibility towards resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute for permanent peace in the South Asian region and India must be clearly told to fulfill its pledges made before the UN to settle the dispute.

The report said the world powers must take cognizance of Indian illegal and destabilizing actions in IIOJK and should also take serious and solid steps for settlement of the Kashmir dispute according to the relevant UN resolutions. The Kashmiris’ passion for freedom can’t be conquered by Indian militaristic approach, the report maintained.

