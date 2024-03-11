SRINAGAR: All Parties Hurriyat Conference has asserted that India’s refusal to address the Kashmir dispute has jeopardized the political and legal rights of the people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir and the peace of the entire South Asian region.

According to a Kashmir Media Service report on Monday, APHC Spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory, the fate of which is to be determined by the Kashmiri people through a plebiscite supervised by the international community.

Minhas emphasized that India cannot suppress the Kashmiris’ yearning for freedom by resorting to brutal tactics, as they remain resolute in their struggle against Indian occupation.

The spokesman condemned the belligerent rhetoric of Indian leaders, which endangers regional peace and security. He cited Hindutva BJP leaders’ baseless allegations against Kashmiri demands for freedom as further evidence of India’s threat to regional stability.

Regarding puppet BJP’s Manoj Sinha’s claims of political peace initiatives, Minhas dismissed them as mere political theatrics that cannot alter historical facts or Kashmir’s disputed status. He warned that the inflammatory remarks of Indian military and Hindutva leaders only fuel tensions in the region.

the APHC spokesman highlighted India’s use of force to suppress Kashmiris’ legitimate struggle for self-determination, emphasizing that such tactics will not deter Kashmiris from their rightful aspirations. He condemned fascist Narendra Modi’s undemocratic measures, stressing that lasting peace in South Asia hinges on a just resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The statement underscored Kashmiris’ determination to thwart Hindutva BJP-RSS’s divisive agenda in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The spokesman urged the international community to pressure India to address the Kashmir dispute in line with Kashmiris’ wishes and relevant UN resolutions.